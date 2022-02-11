🌱 Traffic Fatality On Beach Blvd + A Rockin’ Fig Memorial Plaque

Hey, neighbors, and happy National Peppermint Patty Day! It's me again, Sylvia, your host of the Huntington Beach Daily.

A pedestrian died on Beach Blvd. Also, where can you see Rockin’ Fig’s memorial plaque? Finally, the Gum Grove Park Nature Area is closed until further notice.



First, today's weather:

Sunshine and very warm. High: 80 Low: 51.

Here are the top stories today in Huntington Beach:

There was a fatal traffic accident involving a pedestrian and a 2004 Toyota Corolla on Tuesday right around 6:30 p.m. The HBPD was called to Beach Blvd. north of Heil Avenue. The pedestrian was fatally struck “in the roadway, outside the crosswalk” by the 76-year-old driver, who remained at the scene. “It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.” (HB News) Rick “Rockin’ Fig” Fignetti has received a bronze memorial plaque that was unveiled Wednesday. Referring to him as the “Voice of Surfing in Huntington Beach,” it honors the late surfer who was a regular “on the north side of the Huntington Beach Pier.” You can see the plaque on Lifeguard Tower 0, where it is situated above his “best friend and pastor Sumo Sato.” Remember that Rockin’ Fig Day is planned for Sept. 17! (The OCR/paywall) Authorities closed the Gum Grove Park Nature Area in Seal Beach starting Thursday. This step is in keeping with high winds and high-temperature warnings this weekend. The Seal Beach PD will advise when the park reopens. (Patch) Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong got his car back. After leaving the 1962 two-door Chevrolet II/Nova in front of a Costa Mesa business Friday night, the PD located it Tuesday night “in the unincorporated area of El Modena.” The two electric guitars and amp that were also in the car were not recovered. (Fox LA) “Wicked” has come to the Segerstrom Center! Its run started Wednesday and will continue until March 6. “The tour resumed after a 17-month hiatus,” brought on by COVID-19. “Single tickets for “Wicked” start at $44.75.” (Newport Beach Independent)

Today in Huntington Beach:

Career Information Session at the Huntington Beach Adult School (9 AM)

The Mutts return to Kathy May's! (1 PM)

Valentine's Dinner at Pacific Hideaway (2 PM to 10 PM)

Valentine's Movie Series at the Biergarten (5:30 PM)

HB APA's "Playlist" at the Huntington Beach Historic Theater (7 PM)

From my notebook:

— Sylvia Cochran

