Traffic fatality: Pickup truck and motorcycle crash in Ocala National Forest

Two men were ejected from their vehicles in a Thursday crash, and one man died. Here's what we know about the crash:

Investigating agency: Florida Highway Patrol.

Vehicles involved: Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Toyota pickup truck.

Where did the crash occurred? Along U.S. 19 and North Forest Road 46, close to the Marion/Volusia County line.

What happened? Troopers said the Toyota and motorcycle were northbound on U.S. 19, with the bike in front. The bike rider pulled off the road and onto the paved shoulder. The pickup driver swerved to avoid a collision, but hit the motorcycle.

The rider, 19. was ejected and landed on the east shoulder. The truck veered and the driver, 56, overcorrected. The truck went to the right, overturned and the driver was ejected.

Death and injury: Authorities said the truck driver died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, officials said. The bike rider was transported to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Time: Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman James Lucas said his agency was assigned the call at 5:12 p.m. and arrived at 5:23 p.m. They pronounced the victim deceased at 5:24 p.m.

Crash: FHP investigating fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday night near Baseline Road

Other deaths: Thursday's fatality comes two days after a woman was killed and multiple others were not injured in a three-vehicle wreck along County Road 484.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: FHP: One man dies, another injured in Ocala National Forest crash