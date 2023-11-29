The traffic out there is frightful, but the signs are so delightful, so let's go, let's go, let's go

Notice any new signs ornamenting the lanes of popular New Jersey highways during your holiday travels?

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has turned once again to festive signage to encourage drivers to stay safe on the roads.

Travelers headed north and south throughout the state may spot signs touting phrases like, "Santa's watching, put down the phone," "Only Rudolph should be lit," "Reckless drivers are worse than fruitcake," and more.

Lovers of the fun and festive signs are hoping that they won't be short-lived, especially after the Federal Highway Administration put an end to the messaging this time last year.

A holiday themed road sign is posted on Route 42 South, near the Route 55 South exit, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The new signs are the workings of NJDOT's communications team, with the addition of some borrowed phrases from other states' transportation departments, said spokesman Steve Schapiro in a statement for the Courier-Post.

The current eight slogans are running in rotation on 224 signs operated by NJDOT on state and interstate highways.

Schapiro said that NJDOT is trying to follow the same guidance as other states in its holiday signage, being mindful of the messages displayed and keeping them safety-oriented.

"Our goal is always to create attention to safety," Schapiro said. "It's about making people read them, remember them, and drive safely."

Winter road safety

Will you be spending a lot of time on the roads this winter?

NJDOT reminds motorists that road conditions can change suddenly during inclement weather, so they should plan for extra travel time, slow down and obey speed limits.

Drivers should also remain cautious of road crews while they're out.

In case of an emergency, make sure you winterize your vehicle by keeping supplies like chargers, food and water in an emergency kit. For more guidelines, see here.

"We want everyone to get home safe every night," Schapiro said.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: NJDOT brings back humorous road signs. Will they stay?