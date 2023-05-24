Traffic halted on Crimean bridge as its engulfed in thick smoke — video

Clouds of thick smoke over the Crimean bridge

They also shared photos and videos showing thick smoke rising over the crossing.

Lines of cars heading for Russia were seen on the occupied peninsula.

The Crimean bridge connects the Taman Peninsula in mainland Russia with the Ukrainian Kerch Peninsula, currently under Russian occupation.

Crimea’s Russia-installed "authorities" claim that the bridge is closed because of ongoing Russian military drills.

Kremlin puppet Sergei Aksyonov, in turn, announced that traffic across the Crimean bridge would resume within a few hours.

The bridge has recently seen a number of fire-related incidents.

On Oct. 8, 2022, a fire broke out on the Crimean bridge connecting Russia and the occupied peninsula, which Russia uses to reinforce their troops. At first, Moscow claimed that a "fuel tanker" was on fire, before admitting that a truck had "blown up" on the bridge. There were also reports of a "drone attack." Russia called the explosion a "terrorist attack", with "Ukrainian special services” allegedly involved in its organization.

Advisor to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak suggested that the explosion on the bridge could have been part of the feud between Russian security forces. NV sources said that the explosion on the Crimean bridge was a special operation of the SBU. The special service refused to comment on this information: "We do not comment on this. We will comment on the role of the SBU or any other state agency of Ukraine in the 'pops' (explosions of Russian equipment — ed.) after our final victory."

A large fire broke out on May 3 at an oil depot near the Russian port of Taman. The devastating fire broke out in the village of Volna, about 15 km from the Crimean bridge.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine