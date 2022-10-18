Traffic halted as police searched for a wanted man in Whatcom County Tuesday

Traffic was blocked on LaBounty Drive in Ferndale Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, as law enforcement officers from several agencies were called in to search for a man known to carry a firearm.

Jade Garza eventually agreed to surrender without incident, according to a news release from Riley Sweeney, Ferndale communications officer.

As law enforcement arrived in the area, the man who was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant fled in a vehicle, Sweeney said. After a short pursuit, the vehicle was found in the 2300 block of Douglas Road and officers saw Garza in his apartment. Family members assisted in his surrender.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington State Patrol, and other agencies assisted during the incident.

Garza had not been booked into Whatcom County Jail by 4 p.m.