Traffic homicide investigation ongoing following June 4 death of 42-year-old man in IRC

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 42-year-old man’s death remains under investigation over a month after he was run over and killed by a truck on property not far from the Osceola County line on State Road 60, fire and law enforcement officials said.

So far little information has been available about the June 4 incident at a property in the 26000 block of State Road 60, about 20 miles southeast of Yeehaw Junction. The man's identity was not disclosed.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death as a traffic homicide, according to reports requested in June and obtained July 12.

The only details about what happened came from Indian River County Fire Rescue officials who looked into the agency's records of the incident.

“He was in the back of the truck or something,” said Battalion Chief Sean Gibbons. “He was run over (and) was dead on scene.”

Case records show only that the incident happened at 26045 State Road 60 at roughly 7 p.m. and state there is an "ongoing traffic homicide investigation" into the matter.

The property sits east of the Osceola County line and stretches east along the south side of State Road 60 and its eastbound lanes.

No other details about the incident to indicate where and how it occurred were available from fire or law enforcement officials who cited the ongoing investigation.

Florida Highway Patrol state troopers did not respond to the incident and had no involvement in the investigation, according to responses for requests for information from FHP spokesperson Indiana Miranda in inquiries dating back to June 8.

Along with rescue workers and deputies, state wildlife officers also responded to the incident, but Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson Chad Weber said the agency was not investigating the incident.

County and state property and business records show the address where law enforcement and emergency workers responded to the fatality is owned by Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Seminole police in St. Lucie County said they were unaware of any fatal incident.

County appraiser records show in 1993 Seminole-owned McInturf Enterprises Inc. purchased a 424 acre plot plus five additional surrounding parcels for a total of over 1,600 acres of land off Interstate 95 and State Road 60.

