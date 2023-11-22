Traffic on Interstate 5 in California near Grapevine slowed by big rig crash and spill

A traffic collision involving a semi truck caused major traffic congestion on Interstate 5 at the Grapevine on Wednesday, the California Department of Transportation reported.

The California Highway Patrol said that a runaway big rig ran off the roadway around 12:15 p.m., spilling “several thousand” pieces of metal in the northbound lanes just south of Grapevine Road.

Multiple big rigs towing cargo trailers were being called in to the spill site near Lebec to clear the roadway.

There was not word on when traffic would resume at a normal speed, while the CHP used traffic breaks for the cleanup.

GRAPEVINE: Heavy traffic back-up on Northbound I-5 near Grapevine due to a big rig collision with debris across all lanes. Expect delays through the area, traffic back-up is currently at 6 miles and growing. pic.twitter.com/n8AtQrKO3l — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) November 22, 2023