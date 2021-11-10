Traffic investigators looking at Gadsden child's death

The Gadsden Police Department's traffic homicide unit is investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a child.

Haislee Faith Williams was pronounced dead Saturday at a local hospital, Etowah County Deputy Coroner Dantez Robinson said.

Gadsden Police Sgt. Marcus Hill said officers were called to the hospital at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, to a report of a child that had been run over by a vehicle. The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Mathis Street, he said.

The child was about 18 months old, Hill said, and was struck by a vehicle driven by a family member.

The department's traffic homicide investigators examine traffic incidents that result in death or serious injury.

