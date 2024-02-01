Traffic Light on US 41 being Moved Slightly North to make it Hospital Access Easier

TechCrunch

Instagram Threads will adopt another Twitter/X feature: Trends, the company has confirmed. In a reply to a user on the app, Instagram head Adam Mosseri noted that work on such a feature was in the works, responding that "we are working on surfacing trends" -- a feature that would make the X rival even more competitive offering in terms of providing access to more real-time news and information. Threads, to date, has been criticized by some who felt the app's "For You" algorithm prioritized creators and posts from those they didn't follow and don't care about.