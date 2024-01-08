UPDATE: Traffic moving on both sides of I-75 in Montgomery County after 2 separate crashes

UPDATE @ 9:00 a.m.

Traffic is moving again after two separate crashes on Interstate 75 Monday morning.

>>TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash on NB I-75 in Harrison Twp.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the first crash around 7:40 a.m. to the Northbound Interstate 75 at Needmore Road.

OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7 that several vehicles were involved and the left lane was blocked. Traffic was moving at normal speeds on NB I-75 at around 8:15 a.m.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a second crash on Southbound Interstate 75 at Wagner Ford Road at around 8 a.m. Deputies blocked the left two lanes.

Traffic was backed up on SB I-75 past Benchwood Road.

All lanes were opened just after 8:45 a.m.

The crashes remain under investigation.

Photo from: ODOT