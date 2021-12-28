Palm Springs crash kills Chula Vista man; 41-year-old driver arrested on suspected DUI

A Chula Vista man died Monday evening following a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of North Palm Canyon and Alejo Road in Palm Springs that closed the road. A 41-year-old driver from Oregon has been arrested and jailed.

Seven people were transported to local hospitals. One of them, Leon Reynoso, 36, was pronounced dead at Desert Regional Medical Center, the Riverside County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. At least one other person sustained major injuries.

Andrew Watson Hibbard was taken into custody following the crash. He is facing charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter involving intoxication and DUI causing bodily injury, according to Riverside County jail records. His bail has been set at $2 million.

Police Chief Andy Mills said the motorist "collided with three different cars."

Investigators at the scene were attempting to reconstruct the incident Monday night.

The wreck took place at about 5 p.m. The department issued an alert at 5:42 p.m. notifying motorists that the road was closed and to avoid the area. The road later reopened.

Hibbard was previously arrested by Palm Springs Police for a DUI in 2008. He spent five days in jail and was on probation for three years, according to Riverside County court records.

Court records from Multnomah County, Oregon, show Hibbard pleaded guilty to a DUI there in 2006. He was admitted to a diversion program and the conviction was later dismissed in 2008.

Hibbard is a resident of Portland, Oregon, information from the data firm Lexis Nexis indicate.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: North Palm Canyon at Alejo Road closed in Palm Springs due to wreck