TRAFFIC NOW: 11 AM I-195 Closure Update
12 News will have updates every half hour on WPRI.com.
12 News will have updates every half hour on WPRI.com.
Week 15 marks the start of the fantasy football playoffs for most leagues. Every lineup decision counts. Dalton Del Don delivers his key roster picks for every game.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
There are plenty of places to stash things in the 2023 Toyota Sienna; just try not to leave any behind.
These books make a great gift for the person on your list who could use a calming outlet.
Our drive review of ECD's electric Jaguar E-Type restomod.
The Raiders walked all over the Chargers on Thursday.
Are credit cards fixed or variable? Most cards are variable, which means you may be subject to lower or higher APRs.
Easton Stick will look to lead the Chargers to a win in his first NFL start.
Two division rivals starting backup quarterbacks square off at the start of a must-win fantasy week. Antonio Losada delivers his matchup breakdown.
The announcement came as the Mountain West revealed which teams will play Oregon State and Washington State in 2024.
Credit Karma co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Nichole Mustard is leaving the company after 16-and-a-half years, TechCrunch has exclusively learned today. A spokesperson of the consumer fintech, now a subsidiary of Intuit, confirmed Mustard’s departure via email, writing only: "I can confirm she decided to leave the company, her contributions have been significant and we wish her well." Mustard’s decision to step down marks the third known high-profile executive departure at Credit Karma in 2023, as noted by a verified Blind user.
Select Waymo One riders can now get picked up or dropped off by the company's robotaxis curbside at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Waymo became the first autonomous vehicle operator in the U.S. to launch a paid robotaxi service to and from the airport in November 2022. The service went to an airport shuttle stop at the 44th Street Sky Train station. Navigating the hectic crush of the terminal curbs will be a whole new challenge, but Waymo is starting out with limited hours, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and only at Terminals 3 and 4, in order to safely deploy and learn.
Bethesda just revealed that a next-gen, or current-gen, patch for Fallout 4 has been delayed until 2024. The update was due for 2023 and will bring higher frame rates and 4K resolution to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Grab this high-performance pair with 50 hours of battery life for less than the cost of dinner.
Brenda Lee dethroned Mariah Carey's perennial holiday season chart-topper, "All I Want for Christmas Is You,” at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks straight.
Playing to a .500 record in the nonconference schedule doesn’t produce a lot of confidence in a program expected to make a lot of noise in March.
Safely glance at directions with this easy-to-install gizmo that swivels and extends: 'Has made my commute safer.'
Cruise is laying off 24 percent of its workforce, the company confirmed to Engadget. GM’s self-driving subsidiary says it will cut approximately 900 employees.
Here's a list of the best gaming laptops you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.