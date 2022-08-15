Traffic offenses, drug possession among charges

Aug. 15—Anyone named in the locked up should be presumed innocent unless they stand convicted before the court.

The following people were locked up over the weekend:

Boyd County

—David W. Craft, 54, of Ashland, was booked Friday on multiple traffic offenses, including first-offense driving on license suspended due to DUI.

—Anthony Carrington, 61, of South Shore, was booked Saturday on charges of simple possession of meth and trafficking in less than 8 ounces of marijuana.

—Laurie Stroud, 39, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a simple possession of meth charge.

—Robert B. Howard, 32, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a parole warrant and a public intoxication rap.

—David Roar, 44, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of second-degree fleeing or evading, third-degree trespassing and second-degree disorderly conduct.

—Zebediah Thompson, 33, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.

Big Sandy Regional

—Jordan Looney, 36, of Lick Creek, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant and charges of violating an emergency protective order, resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree escape, second-degree stalking and third-degree trespassing.

—Jaylon B. Ivey, 22, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

—William T. Tomblin, 46, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.

—Brian M. Adkins, 25, of Warfield, was booked Friday on charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree fleeing or evading, resisting arrest and menacing.

—Christopher G. Maynard, 45, of Pilgrim, was booked Sunday on a simple possession of meth charge.

—Brenda J. Kiser, 50, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a charge of failure to pay court costs, fines or fees.

—Chandler Hines, 22, of Louisville, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.

—Michael B. Meade, 23, of Hagerhill, was booked Sunday on a fentanyl trafficking charge.

Carter County

—Dustin S. Selvage, 38, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Eric T. Hanna, 31, of Hitchens, was booked Friday on a charge of non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.

—Thomas E. Grossman, 47, of Tampa, Florida, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Kevin Denson, 35, of Gaston, North Carolina, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Jonathon Kennedy, 41, of Nitro, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Anthony Hall, 36, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

—Stanley Sargent, 42, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a hold from the court.

—Thomas E. Boggs, 50, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on three bench warrants.

—Elijah J. Littleton, 31, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on three counts of non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.

Greenup County

—Jerry W. Kibler Sr., 34, of South Portsmouth, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.

—Franklin D. Kegley, 44, of Grayson was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

Rowan County

—Randle Howell, 42, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on a meth trafficking warrant out of Morgan County.

—Shelia Conrad, 34, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—Shelia R. Townsend, 49, of Mount Sterling, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

—William Carpenter, 29, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on a first-degree promotion of contraband charge out of Montgomery County.

—Judy Thompson, 44, of Salt Lick, was booked Saturday on a parole warrant and charges of meth and heroin trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to notify the DMV about a change of address.

—Danny Carter, 62, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on warrant out of Elliott County charging him with simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.