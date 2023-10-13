Traffic offenses lead to Richmond man's arrest on firearm, drug charges

RICHMOND, Ind. — Traffic offenses led to a Richmond man's arrest this week on firearm and drug charges.

On Wednesday, a Richmond police officer reported seeing a Buick Lacrosse — driven by 43-year-old Brett Allen Buck — making "half a U-turn" on South 16th Street and failing to signal a turn.

After a traffic stop in the 1300 block of North A Street, the officer reported Buck was "very fidgety" and "unable to sit still."

In the Richmond man's jacket, the officer found a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Buck acknowledged he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal record and said he "forgot" the gun was in his pocket.

In a backpack removed from the car's trunk, the officer found drug paraphernalia, including syringes and a set of digital scales, along with ammunition, meth and marijuana.

Bray — who said he had most recently ingested meth two days earlier — was taken into custody.

On Thursday, the Richmond man was charged in Wayne Superior Court 2 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

He continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Friday under a $25,000 bond. The most serious count against him, the firearm charge, is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

According to court records, Buck — formerly of Lynn, Ridgeville and Union City — has been convicted of dealing in a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, possession of meth, resisting law enforcement, theft and unlawful possession of a syringe,

