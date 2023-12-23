Traffic is one of the top concerns for county agencies preparing for total solar eclipse

FREMONT – Special protective glasses for safely viewing the 2024 eclipse were the least of the concerns discussed by the Solar Eclipse Task Force on Wednesday, as the implications of a sudden tripling of the Sandusky County population were reviewed.

The task force met at Terra State Community College in the Neeley Center for the first time, because attendance at the multi-agency meeting has continued to increase. Approximately 50 attended this week's meeting.

Local traffic on the day of the total solar eclipse was a major point of discussion as the U.S. Census estimates the county's population at 58,900, but the state told the Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency that the tourist population at 3:08 p.m. on April 8 is expected to be 120,000.

Sandusky County population expected to triple during eclipse

Lisa Kuelling, director of the Sandusky County EMA, led the meeting and put the number of travelers in perspective.

“With a population of 58,000, on a daily basis, plus the extra 15,000 that work here, and you throw on another 118,000, which is what the state is predicting, that is a recipe for disaster, just from a traffic standpoint,” Kuelling said.

The county is in the full totality band of the eclipse and eastbound traffic will be exiting the Ohio Turnpike in the county.

Bruce Chambers, head of the Drone Response Team with the Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency, will help keep an eye on traffic on eclipse day using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

This is the second time a total eclipse will happen in Ohio. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the last time it happened was in 1806, only three years after Ohio became a state.

The EMA eclipse website's first preparation warning is for “Heavy to gridlocked traffic conditions before and after the eclipse.”

The list of potential problems for travelers stopped on roadways include: heat, water, food and bathroom challenges. All were topics of discussion during the Task Force meeting.

Kuelling compared the potential gridlock to the 2017 partial eclipse, both in Ohio and other states.

EMA making efforts to deal with potential gridlock

“On the major highways and major thoroughfares, through villages and municipalities, those roads were backed up. In some areas, those roads were backed up anywhere from 5 to 8 hours,” Kuelling said.

She asked officials from Fremont for a tourist traffic estimate from the 4th of July, as a comparison.

“So take that, 4,000, and add another 114,000 people,” Kuelling said.

She is hoping to reduce regular traffic, especially from businesses and schools on the day of the eclipse.

Planning from those travelers is known to be in a wide range. There are individuals who booked hotels two years ago, while some people will get in their cars that morning.

The EMA drone response team is also training for traffic surveillance from the sky, which Kuelling said would be the primary method of keeping visual tabs on traffic conditions.

The state is also warning of limited cell phone service due to heightened network use, but Kuelling has had assurances from Verizon that they are ready. In addition, the 5G upgrades in the Fremont area have been prioritized, because of her efforts.

The state is also warning about potentially limited food and gasoline availability, due to the influx of travelers. Officials from all the municipalities at the meeting, such as Fremont and Clyde, assured Kuelling that gasoline reserves and all vehicle tanks will be filled in advance of the event.

The 50 attendees of the Task Force meeting included officials from six divisions of public safety and traffic management, as well as logistical personnel from both public and private organizations. Invited, but not in attendance, were representatives from Verizon and FirstEnergy.

Five more meetings of the county's Solar Eclipse Task Force group are planned.

