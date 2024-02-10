Traffic and parking study data to be shared with Palm Beach Town Council Tuesday

Nearly a year after the Palm Beach Town Council agreed to fund a comprehensive traffic engineering and parking study of the island, the consultant hired to conduct the analysis will present its findings.

Miami-based traffic engineering consultant The Corradino Group will share the results of its 685-page study with council members at their meeting Tuesday at Town Hall.

The presentation is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Last February, council members approved a purchase order worth $330,795 to The Corradino Group to administer the study, which would gather data for the town to review as it works to address parking scarcity and traffic congestion on the island.

Council members noted that residents have become increasingly vocal about the amount of gridlock on the town's roadways, particularly during the busy winter season.

"This study needs to get done," Council President Maggie Zeidman told Joe Corradino, principal of The Corradino Group. "It may be costly, but we’re in a new era. We need this data."

Traffic backed up along South County Road in Palm Beach in February 2023.

As part of the study, The Corradino Group reviewed the traffic impact of existing restaurants in the town's commercial area, evaluated the existing parking supply in the commercial area, and reviewed the origin and destination of the traffic traveling into the commercial area on a daily basis.

The study also included an evaluation of structured parking in the town.

The council budgeted $363,875 for the study, which included traffic, streetlight and parking data collection; a traffic analysis that included intersection capacity, valet parking, commercial parking and trip generation comparison; and an analysis of existing and future parking deficiencies.

“We will collect data, do analysis, and figure out where you have real traffic and parking issues,” Corradino told council members last year.

With the study now complete, Corradino will make recommendations to the council Tuesday on ways to improve traffic and parking contingencies, starting with lower-impact policy and management changes and then moving to operational or structural changes.

Corradino said he started with lower-impact policy and management changes because they were the least intrusive for the town.

"If we can work our way out of the problem with management, whether it be parking or traffic, we would recommend those, because they're less costly," he told council members last year. "If you need to rebuild intersections, then those would be down the line. I would suggest selecting the least-intrusive methods first, and then moving up to construction."

The council will review the survey data before making any decisions on how to implement policy changes, Town Manager Kirk Blouin told the Daily News.

"We will find out on Tuesday and the months ahead," he said of the council's plans.

Also Tuesday, the town council will:

Hear a presentation on the townwide undergrounding project.

Vote to approve a performance evaluation for Blouin and reappoint him to the job.

Hear presentations and make appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Vote to approve the proposed 2025 fiscal year budget calendar.

Council members will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Town Hall for their regular meeting and at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for development review. Members of the public can participate in person or via Zoom. Those wishing to make public comments virtually can access the Zoom link on the town's Meeting Audio page.

