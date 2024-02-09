Traffic problems continue at KCI arrivals curb? Tell The Star about your experience

With spring break approaching, the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will likely see a surge in travelers in the coming months.

This influx may once again put the airport’s embattled arrivals curb to the test.

In the year since the new terminal’s opening, readers have told The Star about traffic caused by drivers idling and even parking at its arrivals curb — a violation of airport rules.

In an attempt to resolve gridlock in the pickup lanes, airport officials have deployed traffic attendants and airport police to keep cars moving along.

Some readers have said the idling problem has improved, citing smooth experiences picking up loved ones. But others have reported that congestion at the curb is ongoing — and impacts pedestrians as well as drivers.

That’s because vehicle traffic moving through the arrivals area often interferes with the pedestrians trying to use the two crosswalks that lead them out to farther pickup lanes and the terminal’s large parking garage.

The crosswalks are flanked by flashing lights — but since they flash nonstop, some KCI employees have noted that drivers don’t pay enough attention to pedestrians that may be crossing. This has led to the need for traffic attendants or airport police to act as crossing guards, despite not always being available to do so.

As the new KCI terminal enters its second year in operation, we want to know what readers have seen and experienced in the multi-lane arrivals area, whether as a driver or a pedestrian.

Let us know what’s happened recently by emailing kcq@kcstar.com or filling out the form below.