23-year-old dies after getting out to check on another driver in I-75 crash involving 5 cars

Cobb County police confirmed that a 23-year-old from Marietta has died after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 75.

Triple Team Traffic reported the crash near the Cumberland Parkway exit around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Police shut down all lanes as they investigated the crash.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that the crash involved at least five vehicles.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said a driver in a 2012 Honda Civic and 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan were traveling northbound on I-75. The driver of the Honda hit the Volkswagen, spun counter-clockwise and came to a rest on the right shoulder.

The Volkswagen driver, identified as 23-year-old Steven Slaymaker, got out of his car to check on the Honda driver. Police said that is when a driver in a 2022 Kia K5 collided with Slaymaker.

A couple from Kentucky driving in a 2017 Toyota Highlander crashed into Slaymaker’s car. Their car was then hit by a driver in a 2003 Dodge Dakota.

Police confirmed that Slaymaker died on the scene. Paramedics transported the Honda driver to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The Kentucky couple had minor injuries.

No one in the other vehicles were injured. The cause of the initial crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS



