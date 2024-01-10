Traffic-related deaths down in local county

A local county has seen a decrease in fatal car crashes.

>> Ohio House votes to override DeWine’s veto of gender-affirming care ban

Traffic fatalities in Greene County are down by 66%, according to a spokesperson from Greene County Safe Communities.

In 2023, there were five traffic fatalities in the county.

This is the lowest number of traffic-related fatalities in five years, the spokesperson said.

The cause of these crashes was determined to be due to speed, lack of seat belt use, and impaired driving.

“These deaths, while tragic, and injuries sustained were all preventable,” the spokesperson said.

Greene County Safe Communities reminds drivers to put phones down, avoid all distractions, drive sober, buckle up, and obey all traffic signs and signals.

>> Owners of beloved Dayton restaurant die weeks apart; celebration of life to be held

Schools, businesses, and the public can work with the Safe Communities Coalition to receive educational materials and information to keep citizens safe on the roadways, the spokesperson said.

The public is welcome to attend the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition’s next meeting, which is at 9 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 21,

at the Greene County Public Health building on 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia.