Traffic shift on I-64 Hampton River Bridge to begin as early as Sunday

Drivers on Interstate 64 on the Peninsula should expect a major shift in traffic flow across the Hampton River as early as this weekend.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic on I-64 West in Hampton will be shifted onto the eastbound Hampton River Bridge to allow for construction on the westbound bridge between Settlers Landing Road and LaSalle Avenue. Drivers heading east will stay on the eastbound bridge, and a barrier will be placed between the two directions of traffic.

This shift comes as construction continues on the Hampton Roads Express Lane project. The Hampton segment of the project will become part of the HREL Network, a system of express lanes across the region on Interstate 64. In total, the network will stretch 46 miles, from Newport News to the Bowers Hill interchange in Chesapeake. For the Hampton segment, work includes six mainline bridges and one pedestrian underpass. The two eastbound bridges over the Hampton River will be replaced, and the westbound Hampton River bridge will be widened and rehabilitated. Work is estimated to be completed by late 2026 and cost $313.9 million.

To put the traffic shift in place, the on-ramp from Settlers Landing Road onto the westbound lanes of the interstate will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 20 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. A signed detour will be in place to guide drivers, and travelers can use Interstate 664 as an alternate route to avoid the work area. Single-lane closures between Settlers Landing Road and Rip Rap Road have been extended to west of Lasalle Avenue.

At the same time, the expansion of the Hampton Road Bridge-Tunnel expansion (a separate project) continues. Mary the tunnel boring machine is still traveling beneath the harbor, according to an August update from VDOT, and crews have erected more than 124 rings for nearly 873 feet of tunnel. Workers are now placing rebar for the receiving pit’s headwall, and once that is done, crews will pour 5,600 cubic yards of concrete over 36 hours.

“We appreciate that even though VDOT and our contractor partners attempt to minimize impacts and keep restrictions to overnight hours where possible, at times, our work zones may increase your travel time,” Ryan Banas, project director of the expansion, said in a monthly update on the project. “As residents of Hampton Roads, our very own VDOT and contractor staff are not immune to the temporary inconveniences construction may have on daily commutes or weekend plans. Be assured that we’re working as diligently as possible to minimize these impacts and deliver one of the country’s largest infrastructure projects as efficiently as possible.”

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com