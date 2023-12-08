Traffic sign to be dedicated to detective who was shot and killed 16 years ago

(FOX40.COM) — A traffic sign dedicated to a fallen detective will be installed on a Sacramento County roadway.

In its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5, the Sacramento County Board of County Supervisors unanimously voted to install a memorial traffic sign for Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Detective Vu Nguyen.

The 36-inch by 24-inch sign will be located on Stockton Boulevard, north of the 65th Street Expressway.

Nguyen was shot and killed in the line of duty on Dec. 19, 2007, while chasing a suspect. Nguyen and his partner were driving through the neighborhood in South Sacramento and stopped at an alleged gang house in the area of 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

While on duty, Nguyen saw a suspicious person and attempted to make contact with them.

After Nguyen approached the suspect, they began running, which started a chase through yards of nearby residences.

Gunshots were fired at Nguyen during the chase and he later died from wounds at the hospital.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested the following day and was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on April 29, 2010.

