From traffic to signal timing, NCDOT provides update on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge project

The January closure of the eastbound lanes of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge brought some expected traffic impacts, but officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation say the project is moving forward on schedule.

The closure marks the start of a months-long preservation project on the bridge, during which the bridge’s existing grid deck will be replaced. The support beams -- called stringers -- for the drivable grid deck will be replaced. The 12 stringers on the 55-year-old bridge are currently sagging and in need of replacement, NCDOT officials previously said.

In a Wednesday news conference, Trevor Carroll, division maintenance engineer with NCDOT, said the project is moving forward on schedule and drivers are getting used to the traffic impacts.

"The first day we closed the bridge, we had significant traffic impacts all around our area," Carroll said. "Since then, we've made some adjustments."

Division maintenance engineer Trevor Carroll speaks at a news conference regarding the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge preservation project at Dram Tree Park in Wilmington on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

Driver reaction and response has improved over the last few weeks of the closure, Carroll said.

"We've noticed that drivers have adjusted their travel times, which has been really good for us," Carroll said.

The department has been monitoring traffic impacts since the bridge closed, Carroll said, and reported the closure has caused roughly 20 minutes in additional travel time for motorists making their way into Wilmington.

"We're very pleased with that," Carroll said.

No unexpected challenges have occurred with the bridge work specifically, but Carroll said the traffic impacts to I-140 were greater than the department originally anticipated.

"We adjusted some signal timing, particularly on our Castle Hayne exit, that signal specifically, we added max green time for that movement and that has helped tremendously," Carroll said.

Joshua Pratt, resident engineer with NCDOT, said work on a steel bridge is specialized, tedious work. The process is repetitive, he said, so the department expects the replacement of the first section of the deck will take the longest amount of time (a few days) with work on each subsequent section concluding more quickly.

Over the last week, Pratt said, the project's contractor, Southern Road & Bridge LLC, performed some preparatory work on the bridge. This week, he said, work is moving along to prepare the stringers and remove the existing grid deck.

Joshua Platt, resident engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, speaks at a news conference regarding the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge preservation project at Dram Tree Park in Wilmington on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

Carroll said the "critical project" has an aggressive schedule, with few days built in for delays of any kind.

"We're working really hard to repair this bridge directly, we're on schedule and we're going to meet our goal of... keeping it safe, making it safe and extending the life," Carroll said. "That's the goal of this rehab project."

Southern Road & Bridge was awarded the $7.1 million contract in November. NCDOT has incentivized the company to finish early, potentially earning an extra $500,000.

The eastbound lanes are expected to reopen to traffic by March 31. Both directions of the bridge will be open to traffic from April 1-7 for the 2024 Azalea Festival, after which the westbound lanes of the bridge will close for work. Work is expected to be complete by Memorial Day.

