Traffic signal upgrades on Route 30 start Oct. 30, PennDOT says. What drivers need to know

Traffic signals along the Route 30 corridor in York County will be upgraded, and drivers will see lane restrictions at night while the work is being done, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The $1.2 million project begins Monday, Oct. 30, weather permitting, and the contractor will be working from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for three weeks, a news release states.

The project extends from Kenneth Road in West Manchester Township to North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township.

Short-term lane closures are planned, PennDOT says.

Drivers can check www.511PA.com for traffic conditions.

What the traffic signal improvements will entail

The project involves upgrading and coordinating the traffic signals alsong a 4.1-mile section of Route 30 as well as other routes in the area, PennDOT says.

The improvements include replacing 8-inch signal heads with 12-inch ones, adding backplates with reflectorized strips to all of the signal heads and installing pedestrian countdown signals and ADA-compliant pedestrian pushbuttons at the following locations:

Richland Avenue from Route 462 (Market Street) in the City of York to Country Club Road in Spring Garden Township

Country Club Road at Grantley Road in Spring Garden Township

South George Street from Second Street/Parkway Boulevard in North York to Route 30 in Manchester Township

North George Street from Route 30 to Lightner Road in Manchester Township

Bruce and Merrilees Electric Co. of New Castle, Pa. is doing the work, which is expected to be completed by the end of January 2024.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Route 30 traffic signal upgrades in York County will restrict traffic