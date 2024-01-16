New traffic signals in Lebanon include State Route 109 near Spence Creek and 231, more

A new traffic light is expected to be operational by late January on the highly traveled State Route 109 in Lebanon at the southern edge of the Spence Creek neighborhood north of Highway 70.

It can’t come soon enough for many Spence Creek residents, homeowners association board member Ken Shorey said.

Highway 109 has seen increased speed and volume with considerable truck traffic after a widening project was completed just several years ago, and crashes have been too frequent, Shorey said.

Rock Castle Drive on Highway 109 in Lebanon is getting a new traffic signal.

“The light will be a safe alternative (from) turning on to 65 (mile-per-hour) traffic from a dead stop,” Shorey said about coming in and out of Spence Creek. "It's been needed for a long time."

The signal is at Rock Castle Drive on the west side of 109 that services Spence Creek. The light will also service a new industrial complex that will have its road on the east side of 109, Engineering Director for Capital Projects and Traffic Kristen Rice said. Development funded the traffic signal, Rice said.

The traffic signal is needed based on the traffic volumes for both Highway 109 and the approaching roads, Rice said.

Spence Creek also has a north side entrance named Spence Creek Drive that connects to Highway 109.

A signal at Spence Creek Drive is not presently needed based on federal standards that Lebanon and TDOT follow. The city will “continue to keep an eye on it,” Rice said of the intersection.

Most Spence Creek residents go south toward Highway 70 and Interstate 40, which makes Rock Castle Drive closer for leaving the neighborhood and returning, Shorey said.

New signals in Lebanon often are related to side road traffic volumes and safe and efficient turning from those side roads, but “are not really installed as a traffic calming measure,” Rice said.

Traffic signals do “tend to create some gaps in mainline traffic,” Rice said, referencing the impact the new light will have to the general area along 109.

Other city projects

Ongoing work to widen Briskin Lane between Cainsville Road and Sparta Pike and install a new traffic signal at Sparta Pike is estimated for completion in late summer.

Work is underway to widen the road from two to three lanes with curb and gutter and install turn lanes on Cainsville Road.

Lebanon activated a new traffic signal in December on U.S. 231 North at Pines Lane and Hunters Village Drive for the Vineyard Grove and Villages of Hunters Point developments.

TDOT road projects

I-40 widening: Widening Interstate 40 from about the Interstate 840 interchange to Sparta Pike was part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s 10-year plan. The estimated construction year for the widening project is 2028.

State Route 141: TDOT is moving forward to widen State Route 141 from Lovers Lane to U.S. 70 to help better connect Trousdale and other surrounding counties to Wilson County.

Work will include widening 0.87 miles to Oak Dale Drive from two to five lanes and creating 0.91 miles of new alignment to intersect with U.S. 70, according to TDOT. Clearing is underway and new road construction on the realignment and utility work is projected to start this year with completion estimated for 2026.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Find out where new traffic lights are coming in Lebanon