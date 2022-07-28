Traffic stalled in Sumner after police pursuit of armed robbery suspect ends on SR-167

Drivers headed south on state Route 167 in Sumner on Thursday morning may have run into traffic delays. Pierce County deputies said traffic was backed up after a police pursuit ended on an on-ramp to the highway.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said traffic was stalled after deputies used a maneuver to stop the suspect at about 9 a.m. He said traffic from westbound state Route 410 was backed up to at least East Main Avenue.

Deputies became involved in the pursuit after Bonney Lake Police Department officers were dispatched at about 8:50 a.m. for a robbery at a grocery store. The suspect, a woman, was chased from Bonney Lake to Sumner. Moss didn’t have further details about the suspect or the robbery.

Officers from Sumner Police Department and Puyallup Police Department were also involved in apprehending the suspect, deputies said.

A tow truck was on the scene where the pursuit ended at 9:37 a.m., according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said the road would be cleared shortly.