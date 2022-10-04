Traffic stop on I-91 leads to DUI, handgun charges

Oct. 3—ENFIELD — State police arrested a man early Sunday morning after he was driving erratically on Interstate 91 in Enfield, and subsequently found to have a gun that had been reported stolen.

At about 1:45 a.m., state police responded to a report of a person driving erratically in the area of Exit 46 on the southbound lanes of I-91.

Troopers were told that the driver got off the highway at Exit 44 and had stopped on the shoulder.

When officers arrived, they asked Jose Marti-Martinez, 51, of Bloomfield, for his driver's license and other motor vehicle information, but he refused and did not identify himself.

Police said that he showed signs of intoxication and asked him to exit his vehicle, which Marti-Martinez also refused, fighting with officers who tried to remove him.

Once he was taken into custody, police said they found that he had a handgun that had been reported stolen.

Marti-Martinez was charged with criminal attempt to assault a public safety employee, second-degree threatening, second-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, criminal possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a dangerous weapon, driving under the influence, and improper parking.

During the arrest processing at Troop H in Hartford, Marti-Martinez asked for medical treatment for a pre-existing medical condition and was transported to an area hospital in an ambulance, police said.

He was later released to state police custody.

He was held on a $30,000 cash surety bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at Hartford Superior Court this morning.