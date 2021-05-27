Traffic stop on I-95 leads to arrest of Shannon man

May 27—LUMBERTON — A traffic stop on Interstate 95 led to the arrest Tuesday of a Shannon man on multiple narcotics charges.

Nikelo T. McRae, 29, of Conoly Road, was arrested near mile marker 29, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, possession with intent sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. McRae was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.

Sheriff's office Drug Enforcement Division personnel conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Nissan Altima about 9:43 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. During the traffic stop a quantity of cocaine, prescription medications, psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, one stolen firearm and cash were located and seized.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.