Traffic stop in Apple Valley leads to arrests, discovery of drugs and firearm

A traffic stop in Apple Valley on Thursday led to the arrest of two people and the discovery of drugs and a firearm, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported.

Apple Valley residents Brett Michael Wilwart, 33, and resident Alexis White, 25-year, were both arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, sheriff’s officials reported.

On Thursday, Wilwart continued his stay at the HDDC while White was being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to sheriff's booking records.

Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported that at 12:02 a.m. on Thursday Deputy Vallejo conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying the wrong license plate.

When Deputy Vallejo contacted the driver and the passenger, later identified as Wilwart and White, he observed suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in plain view, sheriff’s officials said.

During a vehicle search, deputies found ammunition and a loaded “ghost gun,” which were confiscated. A ghost gun is an unserialized gun that is assembled at home with individual parts or kits that can be sold without a background check, the sheriff’s report said.

Wilwart was booked on suspicion of having a controlled substance while armed, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and a felon in possession of a firearm, sheriff’s officials reported.

He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear Monday in Victorville Superior Court.

White was booked on suspicion of having a controlled substance while armed and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear Monday in Victorville Superior Court, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the sheriff's department to contact Deputy Vallejo at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

