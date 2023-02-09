Traffic stop by Barstow police nets over 200 pounds of cocaine

A traffic stop by Barstow Police results in the confiscation of over 200 pounds of cocaine and the arrest of a Bakersfield man.

The BPD reported that at around 9:38 p.m. on Monday, officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a semi-truck and trailer near northbound Interstate 15 and Lenwood Road.

During the traffic stop, Police Service K-9 Bailey was deployed to search for the presence of illegal narcotics when he was alerted to the trailer area, police said.

Officers searched the trailer and found 121 individually packaged kilograms, or approximately 266 pounds, of cocaine.

The driver of the semi-truck, identified as 28-year-old Jaspreet Singh, was arrested and booked on suspicion of possessing and transporting cocaine for sale, police officials said.

Singh remains at the San Bernardino County Sheriff- Departments High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $3 million.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Barstow Police on-duty watch commander at 760-256-2211. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the WE-TIP hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27469) or wetip.com.

