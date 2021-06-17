Traffic stop by deputies leads to arrest of Lumberton man on multiple criminal charges

Jun. 17—LUMBERTON — A 28-year-old Lumberton man was arrested Wednesday on multiple drug charges after law enforcement personnel found drugs during a traffic stop.

David W. Hinds Jr. was charged with trafficking opium/heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance; simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; and fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Hinds was issued a $185,000 secured bond and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center.

Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop of a black Chevrolet Silverado about 12:43 a.m. in the area of U.S. 74 West and Lowe Road in Lumberton, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies located and seized a quantity of fentanyl, prescription medications and marijuana from the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.