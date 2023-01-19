Traffic stop ends with officers firing, suspect injured in Doraville, police say

An investigation is currently underway after a traffic stop led to a officer-involved shooting in Doraville.

The shooting occurred just before noon on DeKalb Technology Parkway. Channel 2 Action News at Noon reported from the large police scene near Chamblee Tucker Road.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer spotted a man being taken away on a stretcher.

More than a dozen police and EMT’s were in the area, where officers were searching through a car.

The Doraville Police Department says the shooting occurred during a traffic stop.

The suspect was taken to a hospital by DeKalb County EMS. Authorities have not released details on how the suspect was injured or the suspect’s condition.

Doraville police say no officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in less than 24 hours.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot, and the protester who shot him was shot and killed during a raid at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility on Wednesday, the GBI said.

