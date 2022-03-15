Traffic stop finds convicted felon allegedly possessing gun, drugs

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was allegedly found with a firearm and drugs during a traffic stop Monday.

Lewis Tyrell Reed, 31, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for traffic violations. He was jailed on preliminary charges of Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Reed, who remained jailed Tuesday with $30,500 in bonds, has a previous conviction for aggravated battery that would qualify him as a serious violent felon. He also has previous misdemeanor convictions for two counts of battery, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.

Any charges filed against Reed from Monday's arrest would create a fourth case against him. He has three pending cases scheduled for Superior Court 2 trials Aug. 15.

One accuses him of dealing methamphetamine, with one Level 2 felony count and two Level 3 felony counts. He is also charged with Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine.

Those charges resulted from a Wayne County Drug Task Force investigation that included controlled buys from Reed. He was arrested during May 2019 while working at Primex Plastics.

Since then, two other drug-related cases have been filed against Reed. One charges him with Level 4 felony possession of methamphetamine and Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement, and another charges him with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of cocaine, all as Level 6 felonies.

On Monday, Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Riggs observed a silver Dodge Stratus commit several traffic violations in the area of U.S. 40 and Wise Road, according to a sheriff's department news release. After Riggs conducted a traffic stop, Sgt. Larry Kuhn and his K-9 partner Jessie conducted a free-air sniff of the Stratus, and Jessie alerted to the odor of narcotics.

After a probable cause search, Reed, driver Amanda Nicole Hyatt, 32, of Richmond and passenger Justin Daniel Wommack, 35, of Spring Hill, Florida, were arrested, the release said.

Hyatt was jailed on a preliminary charge of Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. She was released later Monday after meeting a $7,500 bond.

Wommack was preliminarily charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. He remained jailed Tuesday with a $500 bond.

Neither Hyatt nor Wommack has any previous Wayne County cases, according to online court records.

