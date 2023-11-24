Traffic stop in Frenchtown Township leads to arrest on concealed weapon charge

FRENCHTOWN TWP. — A Monroe Township man was arrested Saturday after he was found to have a pistol in his car without having a concealed pistol license.

Monroe County Deputy Sheriff Jacob Llewellyn was conducting traffic enforcement at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on North Monroe Street near North Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township, when he encountered a vehicle with expired registration and no insurance, a news release from the sheriff's office said. Contact with the driver revealed he had a registered pistol in the vehicle, however the driver admitted he did not possess a concealed pistol license, as required by law.

The 29-year-old resident of Monroe Township was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon and lodged at the Monroe County Jail, the release said. The sheriff's office did not release his name pending arraignment in First District Court in Monroe.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

The case remains under investigation by Llewellyn. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7000.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe Township man arrested on concealed weapon charge