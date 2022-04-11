Traffic stop gets weird as young alligator is found in man’s pickup, Florida cops say

A routine traffic stop in Florida took a strange turn when deputies found the truck’s passengers included a young alligator, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made around 12:30 a.m. on April 8, when deputies pulled over a GMC Sierra pickup in the Golden Gate Estates community, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The area is about 35 miles south of Fort Myers.

“Deputies found more than they bargained for ... after they recognized the driver from previous law enforcement encounters as having a suspended license,” officials said.

“A live baby alligator in an open plastic tub was located in the bed of the pickup, along with two firearms inside the truck. One firearm was concealed in the glove box and the other was hidden under the front passenger seat.”

A search of the 31-year-old suspect’s jacket also revealed “multiple loaded syringes ... (that) tested positive for methamphetamine,” officials said.

Investigators said the man provided a Naples home address, which is also the location of a roofing and tile repair business.

The suspect was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic equipment.

The fate of the young alligator was not revealed, although officials said officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene.

Alligator crawls under man’s truck at Florida red light, then shakes it from beneath

Swamp mystery: Alligators missing many of their teeth in Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp

Large alligator found in bedroom of newly built Florida home gets promptly evicted