Traffic stop goes awry as woman grabs ticket book, drives over cop’s foot, LA cops say

What began as a routine traffic stop turned chaotic in Louisiana after an irate driver snatched an officer’s ticket book, pinned his arm in the window and drove over his foot, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Monday, Feb. 28, near Bogalusa, when a sergeant pulled over a driver going 91 mph on Highway 10, officials said in a release. Bogalusa is about 70 miles northeast of New Orleans.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Amber Ann Alleman, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, officials said, and she was traveling with “two small children” at the time.

“The sergeant attempted to issue Alleman a ticket for careless operation of a motor vehicle, at which time she snatched the ticket book from his hand, initially refused to return it and finally threw it at the officer,” officials said.

The incident happened Monday, Feb. 28, near Bogalusa, and started when an officer pulled over a driver for going 91 mph on Highway 10, officials said in a news release.

“Alleman was directed to exit her vehicle, at which time she began to drive forward, running over the officer’s foot. ... The officer then directed Alleman to put her vehicle in park and exit. She refused to do so. The officer then attempted to unlock the driver’s door, at which time Alleman rolled the window up, pinning the officer’s arm.”

The sergeant managed to get the vehicle door unlocked, and put Alleman in handcuffs as she sat in the vehicle, officials said.

“She continued to resist,” officials said.

Alleman was being placed in the back of a patrol car when a woman identified as “the grandmother of the minor children drove by,” and stopped. The children were put in the custody of their grandmother and Alleman was taken to the Washington Parish Jail, officials said.

Alleman is charged with “reckless operation of a motor vehicle, battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property and other charges,” officials said.

“Several words come to mind, including immature and irresponsible,” Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal said in a release.

“Driving at such a high rate of speed is bad enough. Having two minor children in the vehicle only compounds the issue. I am so grateful the children were safe and could be released to the custody of their grandmother.”

Story continues

Car shopper jumps into Dodge Charger and races away from dealership, Georgia cops say

Group of girls exploring remote cave stumble on felon’s hideout, Indiana cops say

Man uses improvised flame thrower for robbery, sets store counter on fire, NC cops say