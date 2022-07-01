Traffic stop leads to $125k worth of cocaine seized

A traffic stop in Dublin resulted in two arrests and over 100 pounds of cocaine seized, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled a car over on Wednesday afternoon on I-75 southbound near mile marker 187.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found 104 ounces of cocaine.

The cocaine has a street value of approximately $125,000.

The driver, James Jackson, and passenger, April Jordan, both of Dublin were arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail.

They have both been charged with trafficking cocaine.

