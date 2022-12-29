Traffic stop leads to arrest

Dec. 28—A turn signal violation turned into a felony drug arrest for an Austin man early Wednesday morning.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer pulled over the driver of a Ford F-150 around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday because he failed to signal 100 feet before turning from 8th Street onto Pueblo Street.

The officer noticed the driver of the truck, Christopher Todd Gatlin, 41, was nervous and asked for permission to search the truck. According to the report, the officer found more than five grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside Gatlin's backpack.

Gatlin was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remains in the Ector County jail on a $25,000 surety bond.