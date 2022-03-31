Traffic stop leads to arrest of felon with loaded gun, Merced police say

A Merced traffic stop led to the arrest of the driver after a loaded handgun was found inside the vehicle, police say.

Joseph Lomeli, 40, of Merced, was booked into Merced County Jail just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, on multiple felony charges, according to Merced County Jail records.

Police said an officer observed several violations with the vehicle Lomeli was driving in the 400 block of West 16th Street on Monday. During a traffic stop, the officer discovered the vehicle’s registration was expired by more than six months, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer located a loaded handgun.

According to police, Lomeli is a convicted felon. He was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of charges including being felon in possession of a firearm, carrying loading firearm not registered owner, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and carrying concealed weapon in vehicle by prohibited person, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $320,000 bond.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Elliot at 209-388-7723 or by email at elliottc@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted to police by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.