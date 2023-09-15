Traffic stop leads to arrest of four for drugs in Ogdensburg

Sep. 15—OGDENSBURG — Four people were arrested on assorted drug charges following a Tuesday traffic stop that led to a search warrant being executed at an Ogden Street home where police confiscated drugs with a street value of $9,000, weapons and cash.

According to a press release Friday morning, Ogdensburg police arrested Brittany L. Fuller, 34, Potsdam, and Amanda A. Maben, 45, Watertown, following a traffic stop of a 2016 Nissan Maxima on Tuesday that resulted in 8 grams of Fentanyl, 1 gram of crystal methamphetamine, 26 oxycodone pills, 50 homemade Xanax bars and $2,578 being seized.

Fuller and Maben were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Maben was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Fuller and Maben were both arraigned in city court and were released on their own recognizance.

The investigation following the traffic stop led police to execute a search warrant at 102 Ogden Street.

Seized following the search warrant were approximately 53 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine, other controlled substance pills, three sets of metal knuckles, a taser and $1,142, according to the press release.

Cody L. Garcia, 30, and Santana M. Budd, 27, both of Ogdensburg, were each charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon following the execution of the search warrant at the home.

Garcia and Budd were arraigned in city court and were sent to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, Canton, without bail.

City police were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office, Homeland Security and state police Troop B Narcotics Division.

City police said that the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.