Traffic stop leads to arrest of Merced man, 64, on gun and drug charges, police say

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a 64-year old Merced man after officers found a gun and narcotics in his possession on Thursday night, according to police.

A Merced police officer stopped a vehicle for having an expired registration at 10:04 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Way and West 14th Street in Merced.

While the driver, Vincent McMurray, was looking for his identification, the officer noticed a handgun in a bag, according to police.

McMurray, a convicted felon, was arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, police said, 16.8 grams of methamphetamine, and 336 grams of marijuana were located.

McMurray was taken to the Merced County Jail on suspicion of weapons and drug charges. His bail was set at $212,291, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact officer Olivas at 209-388-7820 or by email at olivasm@cityofmerced.org.