Traffic stop leads to arrest, multiple drug charges for Panama City man

PANAMA CITY — A traffic stop landed a Panama City man behind bars facing multiple drug trafficking charges Tuesday.

According to officials with the Panama City Police Department, Stanley Lavar Ashe, 40, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and driving with a suspended license.

Panama City Police officers recover methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and a loaded revolver during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The incident began when members of the Panama City Police Department's Street Crimes Unit observed a known individual driving a white SUV on Tuesday evening near the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 231. The suspect, identified as Ashe, was found to have a suspended driver's license.

During the traffic stop, SCU officers detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted, resulting in the discovery of a backpack allegedly containing approximately 30 grams of cocaine, 18 pressed pills that field-tested positive for fentanyl, multiple bags of a white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana packaged for sale. In addition, officers discovered a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver.

Ashe, who has more than 10 previous felony convictions on multiple charges, was booked into the Bay County Jail.

