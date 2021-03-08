Traffic stop leads to arrest on multiple drug charges

Ken de la Bastide, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·2 min read

Mar. 8—EDGEWOOD — A Michigan man was arrested by the Edgewood Police Department on March 3 on numerous drug charges.

Lewis Cochran, 28, of Lansing, Michigan, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. following a traffic stop.

He is charged with a Level 2 felony of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a license, dealing in smokable hemp and dealing in hashish.

The Madison County Prosecutor's Office was given until Tuesday to file formal charges against Cochran, who is being detained at the Madison County Jail on a full cash $100,000 bond.

Cochran is also being detained on holds from Hamilton and DeKalb counties.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Capt. Shane Briggs stopped a car near the intersection of Park Road and West Eighth Street for failure to stop at the intersection and a broken tail light.

Cochran initially identified himself as Rufus Cochran, stating he borrowed the vehicle from a friend.

Briggs said he smelled marijuana, which Cochran denied having.

He continued to identify himself as Rufus Cochran. After arresting Cochran, the officer noticed a black backpack and immediately felt the grip of a pistol inside it.

Cochran eventually said he didn't want to get his brother in trouble and identified himself.

Inside the backpack, officers found a loaded handgun, two bags of suspected LSD, a bag with suspected "grey death" heroin, two bags of edible gummies, three bags of white powder, a bag of suspected psychedelic mushrooms, a bag of unprocessed marijuana, two containers of marijuana, a bag of manufactured pills, a bottle with 60 pills identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, a package of hemp cigarettes and a bottle of pills labeled Inositol.

Cochran was arrested in 2010 on felony charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and visiting a common nuisance.

He entered a plea of guilty to the charge of visiting a common nuisance, and the other two charges were dismissed.

Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Tom Clem sentenced Cochran to 180 days in the jail, with the sentence suspended.

In 2011, he was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana as a misdemeanor. Clem sentenced him to two years, with one year suspended.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

