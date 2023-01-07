Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted suspect

Jan. 7—ALBANY — A Dougherty County Sheriff's Deputy arrested Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, who was wanted on several active warrants, during a vehicle stop on the 200 block of West Oakridge Drive Friday.

After placing Brown under arrest, the arresting officer notified the Albany Police Department's Gang Unit, which responded to the scene and took Brown into custody. Brown was wanted on charges related to a shooting on Dec. 1 near West Oakridge Drive and South Slappey Boulevard. Brown is alleged to have shot at a vehicle traveling down the roadway.

The suspect also was involved in an incident that took place Thursday near Barton Avenue and South Jackson Street. Witnesses said he pointed a gun at them while they drove through the area.

Brown was transported to the Dougherty County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, street gang participation, and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. During the time of the traffic stop, Brown was in possession of a loaded semiautomatic handgun and a small amount of marijuana.