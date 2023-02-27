Traffic stop leads to Atlanta police arresting 25-year-old wanted for murder

No two days are the same and neither are ‘routine’ traffic stops, one police department said.

An Atlanta officer was conducting a traffic stop around 2 a.m. on Feb. 21.

The officer stopped a Nissan Rogue on Piedmont Road NE.

Body camera video shows the moment the officer told the driver, later identified as, Keiontay Davis, 25, was pulled over for reportedly not coming to a complete stop at a red light.

When the officer asks Davis for his driver’s license, he reportedly told the officer he did not have it with him.

After the officer checked his information, it was reportedly revealed that Davis had active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the warrants stem from a shooting that happened on Sept. 27 where two groups exchanged gunfire in the Hotel District near the Children’s Museum of Atlanta.

Two people were shot and went to Grady Memorial Hospital in a private car, the AJC reports.

One of the victims was alert, but the second victim remained in critical condition. The second victim, identified as Jaquavious Wilson,26, died from their injuries, four days later, the AJC stated.

It’s unclear if the other victim was also shot by Davis.

Davis was taken to the Public Safety Headquarters to speak with homicide detectives. He was later arrested and transported to the Fulton County Jail.

In addition to his two warrants, Davis is also charged with possession of marijuana, no insurance, failure to obey traffic control device, and no license on person.

