Traffic stop leads to capture of man allegedly involved in high-speed chase

May 4—A motorcyclist who allegedly outran sheriff's deputies during a high-speed chase over the weekend is behind bars after authorities uncovered his bike in the bed of a pickup truck during a traffic stop on Monday.

Prosecutors filed felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal endangerment charges against Ryan Daniel Mills, 38, in Flathead County District Court following his May 1 arrest. Mills remains in the county jail with bail set at $130,000.

Authorities first attempted to catch Mills during a chase that began about 9:45 p.m., April 30 on U.S. 2 in Evergreen, according to court documents. A deputy spotted him pass another vehicle illegally and then turn into a mobile home park without signaling, court documents said.

Authorities described the motorcycle in court documents as boasting raised handlebars and saddle bags. Its rider wore a jacket emblazoned with logos, according to court documents.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the man on the motorcycle allegedly sped off, driving through a stop sign and onto Shady Lane. According to court documents, the motorcyclist drove erratically before turning onto Holt Stage Road and later Fairmont Road before getting onto Montana 35. There he allegedly hit speeds of 100 mph.

Deputies followed as the motorcycle roared south before turning onto Montana 82 and eventually U.S. 93, court documents said. During the chase, the motorcycle passed several vehicles dangerously, nearly causing several collisions, according to court documents.

Deputies ultimately ended the pursuit near Lakeside, believing "it was too dangerous to continue to chase the motorcycle...," court documents said.

The following day, though, a law enforcement officer pulled over a pickup truck for driving with its tail lights obscured by a large tarp in the bed, according to court documents. Checking the tarp, the officer discovered it concealed a large motorcycle with raised handlebars and saddle bags, court documents said.

Story continues

The driver of the pickup told officers that he had picked up the bike and its operator, who he described as a friend, after it broke down south of Lakeside, according to court documents. That friend, identified as Mills, matched the description of the motorcyclist who led deputies on the high-speed pursuit, according to court documents.

Deputies arriving at the site of the traffic stop confirmed the motorcycle as the bike involved in the chase, court documents said.

At that point, the pickup's driver told investigators that Mills' earlier had mentioned running from law enforcement, according to court documents.

Checking Mills, deputies discovered a crystalline substance on his pants, court documents said. They allegedly found a similar substance on his phone and knife. It preliminarily tested positive for methamphetamine, court documents said, and authorities shipped a sample off to the Montana State Crime Lab for analysis.

Mills is expected to appear before Judge Robert Allison in district court on May 4 for his arraignment. According to court records, Mills received a five-year suspended sentence in 2022 for a drug possession conviction.

Criminal possession of dangerous drugs is punishable by up to five years imprisonment and a fine of $5,000. Criminal endangerment carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.