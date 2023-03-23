Traffic stop leads to Chicago man's arrest in Fulton County

Mar. 23—A Chicago man was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle after a traffic stop by a Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy Monday.

At approximately 2:25 p.m., Fulton County Deputy AJ Styers was on routine patrol when he received information that a 2018 Kia Forte traveling south on US 31 was stolen from Chicago, Ill. Deputy Styers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop around the area of US 31 & Wabash Road. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, John Brown, 47, of Chicago, was taken into custody without incident.

Brown was lodged in the Fulton County Detention Center on Possession of Stolen Property, a Level 6 felony.