Traffic stop leads deputies to suspected narcotics

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a drug bust from a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on East Chestnut Street.

A K-9 officer performed an open air sniff on the vehicle for the odor of narcotics. The dog made an alert and a probable cause search was conducted. Authorities said a large amount of suspected illegal narcotics where located and seized.

A man and woman were arrested on scene and transported to the Coshocton County Justice Center. The case is under review. Names will not be revealed until formal charges are filed.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Two arrested after suspected narcotics found during traffic stop