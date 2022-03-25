Traffic stop leads to discovery of thousands of fentanyl pills, meth, cash, stolen car, handgun

Mar. 24—Spokane police discovered thousands of suspected fentanyl pills and a "significant amount" of methamphetamine while also recovering a stolen car and gun during a traffic stop Tuesday morning on East Sprague Avenue.

Dustin P. Besaw, 30, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, making a false statement and resisting arrest, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. He also had an outstanding felony warrant.

An officer saw a Cadillac CTS almost strike another vehicle while making a turn around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 3900 E. Sprague Ave., police said. The officer noticed the Cadillac did not have a license plate and that a similar vehicle had recently been reported stolen.

The Cadillac pulled into the garage of a residence on the 4000 block of East Pacific Avenue and two occupants got out, the release said.

Besaw provided a false name when the officer asked Besaw to identify himself in the driveway, police said. The officer tried to detain Besaw when he reportedly fled. The officer eventually caught and detained Besaw after a short foot pursuit through a couple of yards.

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen, and the garage Besaw pulled the car into was a stranger's, the release said. During the subsequent search, police found a loaded stolen handgun, the drugs and over $11,000.

Besaw has five felony convictions, including assault, burglary and drug possession, officers said. He remained in the Spokane County Jail as of Thursday afternoon with a $75,000 bond.