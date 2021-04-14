NYPD investigating body found during traffic stop

An investigation is underway after police made the gruesome discovery of a woman's body in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop, and now, they believe a notorious gang may be to blame.

JOHN DEL GIORNO: And you're looking at live pictures from News Copter 7. We're on the Nassau Expressway just east of Kennedy Airport where police are conducting an investigation after finding a body in the trunk of a car. This all happened just before 2 o'clock in the morning. Police officers, just a few miles away in Queens, observed a few males place a large object in the trunk of this vehicle.

The police officers then followed the car here just east of Kennedy airport. They conducted a car stop. And once that happened, they did locate that body in the trunk of a car.

The body is that of a female who was pronounced dead at the scene. NYPD is conducting this investigation, which is ongoing at this hour. We're live over the Nassau Expressway, John Del Giorno Channel 7 Eyewitness News.

