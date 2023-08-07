Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Aug. 6—A traffic stop Thursday afternoon led to the seizure of four grams of cocaine, a gram of ecstasy pills and three grams of THC cartridges.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives saw Paul Navarrette leave his house on Redwood Drive near Belaire Park around 3 p.m. and pulled him over for a defective tail lamp and for failing to drive in a single lane.

The detectives noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the car so they searched it and found a plastic bundle of cocaine in the center console of the car, the report stated.

The detectives found the other drugs inside Navarrette's home, according to the report.

Navarrette was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, a first-degree felony and two less serious counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Navarrette was released from the Ector County jail after posting surety bonds totaling $60,000 Friday.